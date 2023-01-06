Yogi Adityanath showcases Uttar Pradesh’s development projects to top bankers in Mumbai

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met top executives of public, private sector banks and non-banking financial institutions in Mumbai and showcased ongoing development projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath was in Mumbai to lead a roadshow as part of the state government’s initiative to invite investors to the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow on February 10-12.

Interacting with top bankers, the chief minister asserted that Uttar Pradesh was going to become the only state in the country with five international airports.

“We are a land-locked state. But now the country’s first inland waterway has come up in Uttar Pradesh. We have the country’s largest rail network,” he said.

“This development and transformation could not have been possible without the cooperation of banks and financial institutions,” he added.

Adityanath informed top bankers that the defence corridor project was progressing at a rapid pace in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister also apprised them of the under- construction Jewar airport in Noida, which will be the biggest airport in Asia once it becomes operational.

“Today, there is the Purvanchal Expressway for eastern U.P, while the Bundelkhand Expressway is accelerating the progress of the Bundelkhand region, which was once considered backward,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“To connect the eastern and western regions, we are building the Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to Meerut. Now, Uttar Pradesh has the unique distinction of being the “Expressway State” with world-class road connectivity,” he said.

During the interaction, the chief minister assured all possible help to banks.

“Banking institutions should cooperate with us to strengthen our MSME (micro small and medium enterprise) units, agriculture, and startups,” he said. Adityanath also informed them about the state’s new industrial policy that encourages production, employment and exports.

New sectors were also being encouraged, including infrastructure projects and green hydrogen, he added. The state’s first medical device park had been inaugurated near the Yamuna Expressway, the chief minister said.

Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, and Logistics Hub were being developed in the Yamuna Expressway area, he added.

Adityanath also apprised them of other projects including Integrated Industrial Township (IIT) in Greater Noida, Mega Food Park in Bareilly, Transganga City in Unnao, Plastic Park and Garment Park in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister discussed tourism related projects in the state, including the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Buddhist circuits.

Adityanath also spoke about action against mafia across the state and the improved law and order situation.

The chief minister also dwelt on the successful management of Covid-19 during the pandemic and rehabilitation of migrant labourers.

Adityanath told the top bankers that Uttar Pradesh had 96 lakh MSME units and discussed the one district one product (ODOP) scheme.

Those present during the interaction included SIDBI chairman and MD S. Raman, SBI chairman cum managing director Dinesh Khara, Bank of Maharashtra executive director AB Vijay Kumar, Kotak Mahindra CEO Uday Kotak, Bank of Baroda executive director Ajay Khurana, National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd MD Ramesh Iyer.