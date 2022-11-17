Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath to begin campaigning in Gujarat today

Yogi Adityanath to begin campaigning in Gujarat today

Published on Nov 17, 2022 08:18 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to the media during his visit to the Uttar Pradesh pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF), at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on Friday begin campaigning for BJP candidates in Gujarat assembly elections, voting for which would be held on December 1 and 5.

On his first day of campaigning, Adityanath will address three election rallies in Morbi, Bharooch and Surat in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated a press release.

The CM will also be campaigning in bypolls to Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur and Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar) assembly seats. The by-election to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav while the by-election to the Rampur seat was necessitated following disqualification of Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Azam Khan.

BJP MLA Vikram Saini’s disqualification led to by-election in Khatauli.

Yogi Adityanath had recently campaigned in the Himachal Pradesh assembly election and addressed 16 poll rallies there in five days.

