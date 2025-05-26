Yogi Adityanath tunes into Mann Ki Baat, hails PM Modi’s remarks on Operation Sindoor

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who tuned into the 122nd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme along with Union ministers and other state chief ministers, praised the PM’s remarks on ‘Operation Sindoor.’ Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

Adityanath was in New Delhi where he attended the NDA Chief Ministers’ Council meeting on Sunday.

He also congratulated Uttar Pradesh athletes -- Kadir Khan (Bareilly), Sheikh Zeeshan (Varanasi), and Tushar Chaudhary (Bijnor) -- who were praised by Modi for excelling in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 held in Bihar.

In a post on X, he called PM’s remarks on Operation Sindoor a true reflection of India’s ‘Mann Ki Baat,. Adityanath highlighted how, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, 140 crore Indians stand united against terrorism, fully supporting the Indian Army.

The chief minister lauded the valour of the armed forces and the success of indigenous weapons and technology in the operation, saying it echoes the spirit of a ‘self-reliant India’ worldwide.

He described ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a powerful symbol of India’s resolve to end terrorism and foster nationalist pride, expressing gratitude for the PM’s inspiring address.

Meanwhile, after the PM hailed dedication of Uttar Pradesh athletes as a source of inspiration, Yogi described the brilliant performances of Tushar Chaudhary, Kadir Khan and Sheikh Zeeshan as the result of their tireless hard work, discipline and determination.

Discussing the three record-breaking players of Khelo India on his X account, Adityanath expressed pride in this achievement and said that the vision of ‘Khelo India’ is constantly getting stronger under the guidance of the Prime Minister. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for encouraging the sports talent of the state.

In his post, the chief minister referred to the Prime Minister’s remarks on Uttar Pradesh’s honey production progress as part of the ‘Madhumaya Abhiyan’.

He noted that, with the support of initiatives like the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, honey production has risen by nearly 60%, positioning India among the world’s top producers and exporters. The campaign, he said, is advancing the nation’s journey toward prosperity and health by promoting wellness, self-employment, and self-reliance.

Among the Uttar Pradesh athletes praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bareilly’s Kadir Khan stood out by breaking the national record twice in the 400m race, bringing pride to his school, FR Islamia Inter College, and the entire state. Varanasi’s Sheikh Zeeshan, son of an auto driver, clinched gold in triple jump with a new national record, overcoming financial challenges through sheer determination and training under Dr Manzoor Alam Ansari at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bijnor’s Tushar Chaudhary, son of a farmer, secured gold in weightlifting by lifting 289 kg in the 102-kg category.