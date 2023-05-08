Don’t vote for party responsible for firing on Ram bhakts: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged the people to not vote for candidates of a party the leaders of which were responsible for ordering firing on Ram bhakts in Ayodhya. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering in Ayodhya on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

“When in places like Ayodhya, a Ram bhakt wins the elections, it sends out a good message about the place but when those whose party leaders were responsible for firing on ‘kar sevaks (volunteers)’ get votes, it sends out a bad message. People start wondering what is happening?” Adityanath said at a public meeting in Ayodhya ahead of the second phase of the urban local body polls on May 11.

He also said after elections, the BJP government would start on ensuring that along with the land and sky routes, Ayodhya is also connected through waterways, just like what has been done in Kashi.

“Once this happens, it will create huge opportunities for tourism and commerce. This can be done as the Saryu river has as much water as the Ganga has in Kashi,” he said.

By the time, the Ram temple comes up in Ayodhya by 2024, Ayodhya would be on course to becoming one of the best cities globally, he added.

The BJP has named temple priest Girish Pati Tripathi as its mayoral candidate from Ayodhya.

“It feels nice when saints get respect. This time, on Ram Navami, 35 lakh (3.5 million) devotees visited Ayodhya. Give the BJP a majority by electing the mayor and party candidates in all 60 wards. Remember the need to make Ayodhya clean and beautiful for it will send out a good message about Sanatan Dharma, saints, holy city and India across the globe,” the chief minister said.