Yogi asks Congress to apologise over ‘black protest’
LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the Congress to apologise to the nation for “insulting” Ram devotees by staging protests in black clothes on the day the construction of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya two years back.
The CM linked the Congress protests with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple in 2020, following a landmark Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
“August 5 is a day of pride for every Indian, because on this day, the worship of Lord Ram started on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple,” he said.
Adityanath called the protest a “deliberate insult” to all devotees of Lord Ram, who made sacrifices in the movement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The CM also called it an insult to the Supreme Court, which announced the verdict in favour of Ram temple.
“It is an insult to the democracy of India and an insult to the honour of the judiciary of India. We condemn this act of the Congress. And the kind of conduct the Congress Party is demonstrating, I feel that no believer of India can support this. It is an insult to the devotees of Ram and Congress Party must apologise to the people of the country for this act,” he said in a statement.
Wearing black, Congress leaders hit the streets on Friday to protest against price rise and unemployment. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those detained by police in the National Capital. Protests were also held in several other states. Inputs from agency
-
AMU students receive tablets, smartphones under Uttar Pradesh government scheme
The meritorious students of Aligarh Muslim University pursuing BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom, and BCom courses were given free smartphones and tablets under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, in a special programme organised by the AMU's students welfare office on Friday. Chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate of Aligarh called upon students to fulfil the dreams of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with excellence in academics. AMU vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said that online education has become important in the post-pandemic world.
-
Ludhiana logs 30 new Covid cases
As many as 30 new cases of Covid were reported in the district on Friday. Of 254 active cases, 238 are under home isolation. As many as 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while three patients are admitted in a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,657 Covid infections, of which 1,09,399 have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 have succumbed to it.
-
Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case: Judge who recorded accused’s confession testifies before court
Ad hoc sessions judge Prasad Kulkarni, who had as a metropolitan magistrate recorded accused Pradeep Rajbhar's confessional statement in March 2016, testified before the trial court on Friday in the Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case. The testimony was recorded via videoconferencing. During the examination by special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade, judge Kurlkarni said that Rajbhar had willingly narrated the sequence of events in Hindi which he transcribed in English.
-
Now cloakrooms of many key NCR stations to run on PPP model
Providing a fillip to the public-private partnership model of functioning, preparations are now afoot to hand over cloakrooms of many railway stations of North Central Railway to private hands. Preparations are being made for launching this initiative at Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Agra stations among others, informed NCR officials. To begin with, the process of awarding the contract of running the cloakroom at the Prayagraj division has also been started.
-
Ludhiana | Improving heath sector state’s government’s priority: deputy speaker
Participating in an event organised by Gujjar community in Moti Nagar on Friday, deputy speaker of Legislative Assembly Jai Krishan Singh Rouri stressed upon improving the education and health sector in the state. Rouri was accompanied by MLAs Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Hakam Singh Thekedar, among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics