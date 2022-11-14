Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi assures people of resolving issues in time-bound banner

Yogi assures people of resolving issues in time-bound banner

lucknow news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 07:37 PM IST

Those suffering from serious illnesses will be given all possible help. The government will provide funds to the needy immediately after receiving estimates, says CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the problems of the general public during ‘Janta Darshan’ programme, in Gorakhpur, Monday. (PTI Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the problems of the general public during ‘Janta Darshan’ programme, in Gorakhpur, Monday. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of around 400 people at his Janta Darbar on Monday and assured that their issues would be resolved in a time-bound manner.

Most of these people were facing shortage of funds in treatment of their illnesses. Assuring the people of making arrangements for assistance required in cases of serious illnesses, the CM directed them to make an assessment report of the total expenditure on treatment.

“Public welfare is the priority of the government and all issues raised will be resolved effectively in a time-bound manner. Those suffering from serious illnesses will be provided with all possible help. The government will provide funds to the needy immediately after receiving estimates,” Adityanath said during Janta Darshan on the Gorakhnath temple campus here.

Adityanath inquired from a woman whether she was availing benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and directed authorities to get Ayushman cards made for every eligible person, including the woman. The chief minister distributed candies among children who had come with their families.

Some applicants had reached the Janta Darbar with their children. The CM asked them to send their kids to school and to avail free books and uniform. Inputs from Agency

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out