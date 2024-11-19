Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yogi calls for new future-ready draft PPP policy

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 20, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Yogi said the policy revamp was needed keeping in view increasing interest from the private sector in the PPP projects

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed upon the need to work out a new draft Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy for the state revamping the existing one to make it more streamlined and future ready.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

Yogi, who was presiding over a high-level meeting, said the policy revamp was needed keeping in view increasing interest from the private sector in the PPP projects. He said about 10% of the total investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit-2023 were linked to the PPP projects and this showcased the effectiveness of the existing policy.

He said the importance of creating a more comprehensive framework to address critical aspects such as project identification, stakeholder consultation, bid preparation, procurement processes, contract management, and post-implementation oversight. He said the new PPP policy should be tailored to these requirements and establish a dedicated PPP cell within Invest UP.

He said this cell will focus on developing the PPP framework, advising departments, promoting inter-departmental coordination, facilitating private investments, and ensuring alignment with government schemes.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //