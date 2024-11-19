Yogi calls for new future-ready draft PPP policy

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed upon the need to work out a new draft Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy for the state revamping the existing one to make it more streamlined and future ready. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

Yogi, who was presiding over a high-level meeting, said the policy revamp was needed keeping in view increasing interest from the private sector in the PPP projects. He said about 10% of the total investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit-2023 were linked to the PPP projects and this showcased the effectiveness of the existing policy.

He said the importance of creating a more comprehensive framework to address critical aspects such as project identification, stakeholder consultation, bid preparation, procurement processes, contract management, and post-implementation oversight. He said the new PPP policy should be tailored to these requirements and establish a dedicated PPP cell within Invest UP.

He said this cell will focus on developing the PPP framework, advising departments, promoting inter-departmental coordination, facilitating private investments, and ensuring alignment with government schemes.