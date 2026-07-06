Yogi clears ₹16,015 crore projects for Prayagraj division

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday approved Public Works Department (PWD) projects worth over ₹16,015 crore for the Prayagraj division after reviewing constituency-wise development proposals. He directed officials to begin construction on all approved works by August 15 while stressing timely execution and quality standards. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewing PWD projects across the Prayagraj Division at a high-level meeting held in the Mela Authority complex on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The CM reviewed PWD projects during a high-level meeting at the Mela Authority complex attended by public representatives and senior officials. The principal secretary, PWD, presented the status of projects sanctioned last year and outlined constituency-wise proposals for 2026-27.

CM Yogi reviewed proposals from all 28 Assembly constituencies of the division, including 12 in Prayagraj, seven in Pratapgarh, six in Fatehpur and three in Kaushambi. He approved 1,168 projects in Prayagraj worth ₹9,668.27 crore, 1,092 in Pratapgarh costing ₹2,053.36 crore, 521 in Fatehpur worth ₹3,378.37 crore, and 313 in Kaushambi estimated at ₹915.13 crore.

The meeting also reviewed the proposed Ganga bridge parallel to the existing Shastri Bridge connecting Salori-Baghara with Hetapatti. Officials said site inspection had been completed and designs were ready. The CM directed officials to expedite the project, ensure quality through IIT technical inspections and maintain coordination with public representatives.

Reviewing the proposed Yamuna bridge parallel to the old Naini Bridge on the Karelabagh-Madauka route, Yogi Adityanath asked officials to re-examine the alignment in consultation with legislators before finalising the route. The bridge is expected to become an important future link to the Bundelkhand Expressway.

He also directed departments to prepare a detailed proposal for the proposed Yamuna bridge between Handia (Lakshagrih Ghat) and Meja (Paranipur Ghat), which is expected to improve connectivity to several villages and provide better access to Meja and Mirzapur.

To ease congestion during the annual Kanwar Yatra, the CM asked officials to examine the feasibility of developing a dedicated Kanwar Path alongside Shastri Bridge. He also instructed MPs and MLAs to prioritise essential infrastructure projects based on local needs and ensure work on all approved projects begins by August 15.