Yogi condoles death of Ramakrishna Mission chief

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2024 08:28 AM IST

In a social media post, Yogi said, “He (Swami Smaranananda Maharaj) left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. Humble tribute to him! My deepest condolences to his followers.”

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday mourned the passing away of Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, revered president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, who dedicated his life to spirituality and service.

Swami Smaranand became the 16th president of the Order in 2017. (HT FILE)
Swami Smaranananda was 95. He was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata on January 29 due to an infection, which subsequently led to respiratory complications. His condition worsened, requiring ventilator support from March 3 onwards and he passed away on Tuesday night, the mission said in a statement..

The Swami became the 16th president of the Order in 2017.

“May the Almighty grant the departed saint a place at His feet and give the Ramakrishna Math and Mission the strength to bear this immense loss,” his post on X read.

