Yogi dedicates 1,670-cr projects to Noida, Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday dedicated more than a dozen development projects worth ₹1,670 crore to public in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. He directed officials to address all grievances of farmers amicably through “positive dialogue”, paving way for creation of opportunities and jobs in this region.

The works included Ganga water project for Greater Noida, a city bus terminal and underpasses in Noida, and a major sewage treatment plant (STP) along the Yamuna Expressway, according to an official statement.

“People of three constituencies – Noida, Dadri and Jewar –in Gautam Buddh Nagar district blessed our MLAs with huge victory margins in the UP assembly elections. Now ₹1,670-crore projects are a gift to the people in this region,” said Adityanath while addressing a gathering at Sector Knowledge Park-IV opposite the Greater Noida authority’s main administrative building. The CM delivered a speech after inaugurating the projects along with other party leaders and senior officials.

Adityanath said his government was working for all sections of the society and taking measures to provide the best governance to change their lives.

UP industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, MPs Mahesh Sharma and Surendra Nagar, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and MLC Narendra Bhati, among others were present during the event.

Earlier in the day, the CM welcomed President Draupadi Murmu at the 7th edition of India Water Week at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, before inaugurating the multiple projects.

“We live in a democracy and every section of society deserves equal opportunities. Therefore, we have delivered development to all sections of society and that is our responsibility for which we have got the mandate from people,” said Adityanath.

The Greater Noida authority started the supply of Ganga water to citizens on Tuesday under ₹848.13-crore 85-cusec Ganga water project, which was conceived 15 years ago, but got delayed due to land disputes with farmers.

The authority is procuring Ganga water via a 17.1-km-long pipeline from Mussoorie-Dehra Ganga Canal. It has built a water treatment plant at Palla from where it begins supply of Ganga water to 28 sectors in phase 1.

“We will deliver Ganga water to 4 lakh people in this phase,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities.

Under phase 1, 28 sectors of the eastern part of the city will be covered.

“We will provide pure Ganga water to the remaining areas by March, 2023,” said Yogi. He said the barriers in the way of development had been cleared and the “nexus” that used to put roadblocks in the developmental path were crushed.

LIST OF PROJECTS

Ganga water project budget: ₹843.13 crore;

Noida bus terminal budget: ₹703 crore

Noida STP cost in sector 123: ₹131.11

STP in Noida sector 168: ₹162 crore

Integrated security and traffic management system cost: ₹66.42 crore

Bahlolpur Underpass in Noida: ₹30.29 crore

Noida Underpass on Noida-Greater Noida E-way: ₹45.87 crore

Yamuna Expressway area STP budget: ₹66.99 crore

Surajpur flatted factory project cost: STP 1.7 crore

Power sub-station Noida sector 67: ₹66.18 crore

60-metre-wide road in sector 115, Noida: ₹37.87

