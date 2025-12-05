Yogi for fast-track services to boost FDI in Uttar Pradesh

Reviewing Uttar Pradesh’s foreign investment push, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officers to maintain a consistent dialogue with every investor and ensure fast-track services with accelerated initiatives to boost foreign direct investment. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath says all foreign desks must organise roundtable meetings at regular intervals (FILE PHOTO)

“Speed, stability, and support” must define the identity of new Uttar Pradesh, said the chief minister who was presiding over a high-level meeting convened to review the state’s efforts to accelerate foreign investment, according to a press release.

He was informed that Uttar Pradesh received US$683 million in foreign investment in the financial year 2025-26 up to September 2025, taking the state’s cumulative foreign investment since October 2019 to US$2,754 million ($ 2.75 billion). The officers also informed him that Uttar Pradesh received ₹5,963 crore in foreign investment during the current period, marking a significant rise against previous years.

Japan, United States, Belgium, United Kingdom, Poland and Singapore remain among the state’s key investment partners.

Under the FDI-FCI-Fortune 500 Policy-2023, 11 investors have submitted proposals worth ₹13,610 crore. In addition, investment proposals worth ₹17,810 crore have been received through 22 applications, while 29 more proposals worth ₹56,000 crore are currently under process.

The chief minister said all foreign desks must organise roundtable meetings at regular intervals. He also instructed the Invest UP team to create a single-point contact system for each investor to eliminate unnecessary procedural hurdles. He was briefed about the activities of the foreign country desks set up for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, Singapore, and the Gulf nations. These desks are maintaining regular communication with embassies, high commissions, and trade bodies.

Officials reported that over 100 one-on-one meetings have been held with investors so far. Agreements with the Japan Business Organization and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce are also being translated into concrete investment opportunities.

A review of the Gulf Cooperation Council Sector Desk showed that six roundtable meetings have been organised in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kanpur. These interactions enabled direct dialogue with 83 companies, resulting in investment proposals worth approximately ₹5,000 crore. Sectors such as information technology, electronics, and manufacturing attracted the most interest, while banking, finance, insurance, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, media, and entertainment were identified as emerging high-potential areas.

Yogi Adityanath asked officials to expedite all related infrastructure work related to the Lalitpur Pharma Park. He said several major pharmaceutical companies have expressed interest in investing there, and there should continuous engagement with them and timely availability of land, electricity, and water be ensured.

About the Japan Desk, officials reported steady progress on the detailed project report and documentation for the DENSO brownfield expansion project. A follow-up is underway with 125 Japanese companies associated with the Kansai Pharmaceutical Industry Association. The process to establish a Green Hydrogen Center of Excellence in collaboration with IIT Kanpur has begun. Discussions are ongoing with Toyota Group, Sumitomo, and Marubeni, with a total investment target of ₹20,000 crore set for the Japan Desk.

Regarding the Taiwan Desk, he asked officials to intensify efforts and maintain consistent engagement beyond roadshows alone.

The meeting was informed that more than 40 Taiwanese companies have been identified, with an investment pipeline of around ₹100 crore already in place. Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna region are being developed as major electronics and semiconductor hubs, strengthened further by HCL-Foxconn’s ₹3,700 crore investment. A proposal to develop Kanpur as a hub for technical textiles and sportswear was also presented.

A review of the South Korea Desk showed significant progress in investment discussions with companies such as Samsung, LG, KH Wetech, and DreamTech. LG Electronics has proposed an expansion project worth approximately ₹850 crore in Gautam Buddha Nagar, while the Lotte Group is moving forward with an investment of around ₹400 crore. The chief minister instructed officials to further strengthen engagement and facilitation for Korean investors.

About the Singapore Desk, he was informed that major investors, including Temasek, GIC, PSA, DBS, CapitaLand-Ascendas, Keppel, and Sembcorp, continue to express strong interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh.

Laying emphasis on the importance of the “plug-and-play” model, the chief minister said, “Providing ready-to-use infrastructure from day one would enable investors to begin operations immediately.”

This approach, he added, would give Uttar Pradesh a competitive edge over other states. About the National Capital Region, he said companies should be encouraged to set up their corporate offices and headquarters in the region. He also directed that the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority be provided with adequate human resources.