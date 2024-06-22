 Yogi for reduced stamp duty on rent agreements - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Yogi for reduced stamp duty on rent agreements

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2024 05:42 AM IST

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for a reduction in stamp duty on rent agreements for housing, non-housing, and commercial properties across the state.

He also directed the officials to formulate rules for online registration. (Sourced)
In a meeting with officers of the Stamps and Registration department, the chief minister said that different brackets for stamps duty should be prepared and the process for agreement should also be simplified.

He also directed the officials to formulate rules for online registration. He said the necessity of online services for improved living standards, better record-keeping, and data management. Yogi instructed the preparation and presentation of a draft for these rules.

He said under the online registration rules 2024 the process for registration of codification, e-registration and e-filing should be transparent. He said the e-registration work should be carried out through the government agencies and the RERA approved agencies.

He said under phase-1 the government agencies- the development and industrial development authorities should be allowed for sale deed and lease deed agreements. He said the photo and signatures of the respective parties should also be digitally or electronically put up. He said the registration would be done by the registrar based on the data provided electronically.

Under the present system physical presence in the registration office was required. He said this is an inconvenient and time-consuming process. He said the e-registration would provide much needed relief to the citizens.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi for reduced stamp duty on rent agreements
