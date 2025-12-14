Yogi freed Uttar Pradesh from land and liquor mafia, says Piyush Goyal

In over eight years of his rule, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has freed Uttar Pradesh from the land and liquor mafia, Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal speaks to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the presence of newly appointed UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Goyal was in the state capital to formally announce the name of Pankaj Chaudhary as the new state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at ‘Sangathan Parv’.

Addressing the gathering of BJP workers and leaders at Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, Goyal said, “The double engine government of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath is taking Uttar Pradesh forward.”

“In the last eight years of his rule, CM Yogi Adityanath has freed the state from land and liquor mafia,” he said.

The Union minister also recounted the February 1, 2017 murder of trader Shravan Sahu the day when he (Goyal) was in the state capital for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Sahu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while he sat at the counter of his oil shop at Bada Chauraha Dalmandi in Lucknow.

The attackers fired multiple rounds before fleeing. Shravan was rushed to the trauma centre but was declared dead on arrival.

Goyal also apprised the gathering about his long association with Adityanath.

“When Amit Shah called Yogi Adityanath after the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, informing about his new role as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, he was sitting with me at my residence in New Delhi,” the Union minister said.

Goyal talked about changes in the country after the NDA formed the government led by Modi in 2014.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the image of the country has changed all over the world,” he said.

“India’s economy is the fastest growing and soon it will be the third largest economy of the world,” he added.

“Under PM Narendra Modi’s rule, the thinking of people has changed and 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty,” he asserted.

He also mentioned the flag-hoisting ceremony at Ram Mandir on November 25.

Outlining the BJP’s sustained growth, he said, “The party’s steady growth, carried forward from the vision of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and guided today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president JP Nadda, has strengthened the organisation, which is evident from the large gathering at the event.

He further said, “Lucknow is more than just a city; it is a unique regional capital known for its rich tradition of ideas, culture, and dialogue, drawing the attention of the entire nation.”

The Union minister emphasised his deep connection with Uttar Pradesh, noting that his father graduated from Banaras Hindu University. He praised the people of the state for their relentless hard work over the past eight-and-a-half years, which has earned them admiration nationwide.

Highlighting key developments, he referred to the Defence Corridors in Bundelkhand and Lucknow, the ₹40 lakh crore investment commitments made during the 2023 Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit, and the successful implementation of projects on the ground.

“Few states have achieved such a combination of strong law and order, investment-friendly policies, and an industry-oriented environment.”

Goyal commended Adityanath’s vision for establishing Global Capability Centres, generating employment, and enhancing the overall profile of Uttar Pradesh, calling his approach exemplary.

MODI, RAJNATH, YOGI AMONG NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Union minister Piyush Goyal announced the names of the newly elected national executive committee members of the party.

The 120 members elected to the national executive committee include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Modi represents Varanasi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath is from Gorakhpur.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is from Lucknow, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are from Prayagraj and Unnao respectively.

The other members include Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (Sambhal), Smriti Irani (Sultanpur), Mahendra Nath Pandey (Varanasi), Surya Pratap Shahi (Salempur), Swatantra Dev Singh (Banda), and Ramapati Ram Tripathi (Gorakhpur).