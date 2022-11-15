Yogi gives first instalment to 34,500 beneficiaries under CM Awas Scheme

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday that the poor and underprivileged remained deprived of benefits of ambitious government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) before 2017, as the previous governments divided the society to salvage the ‘lost political ground’ and increase their vote bank.

Addressing a gathering during the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of beneficiaries under CM Awas Scheme and distribution of the first instalment to about 34,500 beneficiaries on Tuesday, the CM said, “Before 2017, even ambitious schemes like PMAY remained ineffectively implemented in the state which reveals the ‘real intentions’ of previous governments. They only divided the society for votes and did not bother to give benefits to weaker sections.”

Under the CM Awas Scheme (Rural), Yogi distributed ₹143 crore as the first instalment for 34,500 houses, to be constructed at a cost of ₹426.94 crore, to the beneficiaries and also gave keys of 39,000 houses (constructed at a cost of ₹478.49 crore) to the beneficiaries.

The CM went on to say that on the Tribal Pride Day, gifts worth more than ₹905 crore were being provided to the beneficiaries. Be it any government scheme, no one had been allowed to intervene.

Slamming the previous governments, the CM said that the state government in 2016 did not care to send proposals to the Centre. “We ensured every beneficiary who remained deprived under PMAY was provided shelter under the ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Scheme’.”

So far, 45 lakh poor people, including 27 lakhs in rural and over 17 lakhs in urban areas had been provided houses under the PMAY scheme with utmost transparency, he added.