Expansion of Lucknow Metro is the need of the state capital, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the review meeting of UPMRC on Tuesday. The chief minister directed the officials of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation ( UPMRC) to start working on a new route from Charbagh to Basant Kunj via Chowk. Yogi gives green signal for Lucknow metro expansion (HT File)

He said, “The metro currently operating in Lucknow should be extended up to IIM on Sitapur road on one side and SGPGIMS on Rae Bareli route on the other. Many private sector companies are willing to cooperate for this. In such a situation, we should consider PPP mode for expansion.”

“After six years of completion of first phase, the chief minister has given green signal for the expansion of Lucknow metro’” said an elated UPMRC official.

The CM directed officials to get the DPR prepared for the new route of the metro from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj via Chowk in Lucknow. He directed the officials to get primary soil testing and other suitability tests done for underground/elevated metro services. He also asked the officials to prepare and submit the proposal as soon as possible. This phase will connect a large population with modern urban transport facilities.

Regarding the work going on in new phases of the metro in Kanpur and Agra he said , “There is no shortage of money for any project of public interest. The funds should be released on time. Complete projects within the stipulated time frame through regular communication and coordination.”

The chief minister directed the officials to complete construction routes in Kanpur and Agra within the stipulated time. The chief minister also directed for strict compliance of safety standards while working on underground metro projects.

He said, “ Commercial activities should be further encouraged in the Metro Rail complex. Concrete arrangements should be made for passenger service and security. All safety arrangements should be ensured while working on underground metro projects. The standards should be strictly followed.”

The decision of expansion of Lucknow metro is important because in absence of expansion the UP-Metro Rail Corporation was passing through a tough financial situation. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation was operating at a loss of ₹307 crore per year. These figures are from the balance sheet of March 31, 2022.

According to the official of UPMRC, the staff is upbeat after the chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given green signal for the expansion of Lucknow Metro.