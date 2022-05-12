Yogi government makes national anthem before classes mandatory in UP madrasas

Singing the national anthem has been made mandatory in madrasas of Uttar Pradesh, the state Madrasa Education Board said in an order. The order will be applicable in all recognised, aided and non-aided madrassas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SN Pandey, registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, issued an order in this regard to all the district minority welfare officers on May 9. In the order, Pandey said in accordance with the decision taken in the board meeting on March 24, the national anthem has been made mandatory at the time of prayer in all madrasas from the new academic session. Pandey said during the month of Ramzan, a holiday was declared in madrasas from March 30 to May 11 and regular classes started from May 12. Therefore, the order came into effect on Thursday.

The national anthem will be played before the class starts in the morning, according to the decision taken in the board meeting on March 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District minority welfare officers will have to monitor regularly to ensure compliance with the order. Diwan Saheb Zaman Khan, general secretary of the Teachers' Union Madaris Arabia, said till now in madrasas, usually Hamd (praises to Allah) and Salam (greetings of Muhammad) were read before the start of classes. In some places, the national anthem was also sung but it was not compulsory. But now, it has been made mandatory.

The state's minority welfare minister Dharampal Singh had last month emphasized teaching nationalism in madrassas. Departmental MoS Danish Azad Ansari had also said the government wanted the students of the madrasa to be imbued with the spirit of patriotism. At present, there are a total of 16,461 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 560 receive grants from the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON