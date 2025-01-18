Yogi govt rejigs bureaucracy, 80 officers transferred in a fortnight

Looking to give a fresh push to development projects and galvanise officers to achieve targets, the Yogi Adityanath government has been carrying out a shake-up in the state bureaucracy since the start of the New Year, transferring around 80 officers within a fortnight and changing the responsibilities of a dozen others. The promotion of the 95 IAS officers to the principal secretary and secretary-level in December has also necessitated (For representation only)

To convey that bureaucrats should gear up to complete tasks on schedule, the “achievers” have been assigned key posts while the non-performers have been shunted.

The promotion of the 95 IAS officers to the principal secretary and secretary-level in December has also necessitated the bureaucratic reshuffle.

In the latest such reshuffle, the state government transferred 31 IAS officers on late Thursday night, sending three officers -- Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, Kanpur DM Rakesh Kumar Singh and Barabanki DM Satyendra Kumar to the chief minister’s secretariat as secretary and special secretary respectively.

The district magistrates of 14 districts have been also transferred. Vishak G has been made the new Lucknow DM, Chandra Prakash Singh the Mathura DM and Shruti the Bulandshahr DM.

Sanjeev Ranjan has been posted as Aligarh DM, Shiv Sahay Awasthi as Pratapgarh DM, Jasjeet Kaur as Bijnor DM, Jitendra Pratap Singh as Kanpur DM and Asmita Lal as Baghpat DM. J Ribha is the new Banda DM. Deepak Meena has been made Ghaziabad DM, Vijay Kumar Singh the Meerut DM, Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi the Farrukhabad DM, Shashank Tripathi the Barabanki DM and Kumar Harsh the Sultanpur DM.

The divisional commissioners of three divisions have also been transferred. Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod has been made the Meerut divisional commissioner, Shailendra Kumar Singh the Agra divisional commissioner and Sangeeta Singh the Aligarh divisional commissioner.

Selva Kumari J has been appointed secretary, planning and director, general finance and statistics. Narendra Prasad Pandey has been appointed member (Judicial), Revenue Board, Prayagraj.

Chaitra V has been appointed director general, youth welfare and Provincial Armed Constabulary. Ritu Maheshwari has been made secretary, medical health and family welfare department. Archana Verma has been made the chief executive officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme. Ankit Kumar Agarwal has been made director, minority welfare.

Nagendra Pratap has been made additional CEO, YEIDA and Indra Vikram Singh has been made secretary, Agriculture. Kritika Jyotsana has been made special secretary, State Tax Department and special secretary CM Ishan Pratap Singh has been given additional charge of civil aviation.