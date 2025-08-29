Yogi govt working to turn tariff challenge into opportunity: Siddharth Nath Singh

: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and sitting BJP MLA Siddharth Nath Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are working on a war footing to turn the challenge posed by US tariffs into an opportunity, adding that a positive outcome would be visible soon. Former Uttar Pradesh minister and sitting BJP MLA Siddharth Nath Singh (File Photo)

The Yogi government was working out a strategy and the chief minister held a meeting with senior officers, he said.

The state government’s preparedness to deal with the situation would be reflected in the new export policy, he said.

Singh said India is self-reliant and all the options have not been closed on tariffs, adding that alternatives are ready.

Various steps have been taken to minimise the impact of tariffs and these include cuts in GST and financial support for exports, he said.

He targeted Opposition leaders for allegedly creating confusion over US tariffs and said these leaders were responsible for making the state BIMARU in the past.

BIMARU is an acronym used to refer to the economic backwardness of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Singh said these leaders were now working to strengthen the agenda of foreign powers.