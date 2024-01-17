Yogi inaugurates service: Now, flights connecting Ayodhya to Kolkata and Bengaluru

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Air India Express flight services connecting Ayodhya with Kolkata and Bengaluru on Wednesday through a video conference from his official residence in Lucknow. He said Ayodhya is becoming a prominent city for tourists in India and abroad. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Air India Express flight services connecting Ayodhya with Kolkata and Bengaluru on Wednesday . (Sourced)

“Ayodhya already has a large number of local devotees, but considering nationwide excitement, efforts have been made to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims here. The work done by the ministry of civil aviation in this regard is commendable,” he said.

The CM thanked civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for special focus on enhancing UP’s connectivity, providing all possible support.

He said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh has shown excellent results in this direction, not only welcoming new airports in the past 9 years but also becoming a significant state in terms of air connectivity with 4 international airports.”

The CM mentioned that on December 30, PM Modi had inaugurated the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, marking a milestone.

He expressed pleasure over the commencement of flight services from Ayodhya to Kolkata and Bengaluru, after the beginning of air connectivity from Ayodhya to Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Adityanath mentioned that Ayodhya not only symbolizes India’s ancient faith, but Lord Ram is also an embodiment of the pursuit of human beings for dharma, artha, kama, and moksha. There is eagerness and enthusiasm throughout the country for Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, he pointed out.

Ayodhya connected with all

corners of country: Scindia

LUCKNOW Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said UP is reaching new heights of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“We celebrated Diwali last year, second Diwali during the recent election results of three states, and now, we will be celebrating the third Diwali on January 22. It will be the most memorable day for 800 crore people worldwide who are devotees of Lord Ram,” he said speaking at the inauguration event.

He said Ayodhya would have further enhanced air connectivity in future.

“CM Yogi has transformed Ayodhya completely. After connecting Ayodhya with Delhi and Ahmedabad, now it is connected with Bangalore and Kolkata. Since the inauguration on December 30, within just 17 days until January 17, Ayodhya has been connected with all corners of the country. This is nothing short of a miracle,” he added.

He said every devotee in the country will be able to reach Ayodhya swiftly by their ‘Pushpak Viman’ to offer devotion. He congratulated Air India for enhancing the connectivity to Ayodhya and said this is just the beginning as more airlines are willing to start their services from Ayodhya.

The minister stated that facilities will be provided for them as they come forward. HTC