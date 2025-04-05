Yogi launches Anant Nagar scheme, pushes for affordable, tech-driven housing in Lucknow

Emphasising that the state government’s priority is to ensure that people get better housing options and improved ease of living, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the Anant Nagar Housing Scheme in Lucknow, calling it a major step towards providing world-class residential facilities in the state capital. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of the Anant Nagar scheme in Lucknow on Friday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is developing the nearly 800-acre residential project with an investment of ₹6,500 crore, according to an official press release.

He further said that such large-scale housing projects play a crucial role in strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s economy and align with the government’s vision of making the state a USD one trillion economy.

Calling the scheme a long-overdue gift for the people of Lucknow, the chief minister stressed the need for timely execution using state-of-the-art construction technology.

“After 20 years, a good housing scheme has come to Lucknow. The faster we build it, the sooner people will benefit,” he said.

He directed LDA to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline without the involvement of any intermediaries.

“Our goal is to provide not just housing, but ease of living, affordable homes in a green and spiritual environment,” the chief minister said.

He also highlighted the success of the Light House Project in Lucknow and urged LDA to adopt similar modern construction methods for Anant Nagar.

“Earlier, high-rise buildings took 5–10 years to complete. Now, with advanced technology, structures can be built within months,” he said.

Reiterating the state’s commitment to inclusive development, Yogi said the scheme will benefit all sections of the society.

“From high-income groups to those with extremely low income, everyone has a place here,” he said.

He assured that the government would ensure transparency throughout the process.

“No person should need a middleman to access housing under this scheme,” he added.

“These initiatives will transform people’s lives, providing them with better housing and a more comfortable lifestyle. This scheme, despite coming after a long gap, is expected to be highly popular, and officials have been instructed to ensure its smooth implementation,” he added.

The scheme, which was unveiled on the occasion of Navratri, promises high-rise apartments and plots for people across income groups. LDA has also made special provisions for the economically weaker sections under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The project has provisions for 10,000 flats and eight sectors.

A 130-acre park and a 100-acre Edutech City are also planned as part of the township.

The Edutech City will host institutions from pre-primary to higher, technical, and medical education, providing residents access to all essential facilities within one integrated campus.