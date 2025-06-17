Yogi launches 1,184-crore projects for Ambedkar Nagar

: The Akbarpur bus stand will be renamed Shravan Dham bus stand, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday, adding that Shravan Dham is being developed as a sacred site rooted in the Ramayana era. The chief minister emphasised the government’s commitment to developing Shravan Dham as a religious and cultural tourism destination, highlighting its ancient legacy (HT Photo)

The chief minister made the announcement at Katehari where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 194 development projects worth ₹1,184 crore aimed at the comprehensive development of Ambedkar Nagar district.

“Responding to requests from public representatives, the chief minister announced the renaming of Akbarpur bus stand to Shravan Dham bus stand, a tribute to the cultural and mythological legacy of Shravan Kumar from the Ramayana, symbolising filial devotion. He also declared that the Tanda bus stand will be named ‘Jairam Verma Bus Stand’ in honour of the late Jairam Verma,” a press statement issued by the state government said.

The chief minister emphasised the government’s commitment to developing Shravan Dham as a religious and cultural tourism destination, highlighting its ancient legacy. He also reiterated the state’s focus on promoting tourism in Shiv Baba Dham, where he offered prayers before the public event. He noted that several development works in Shiv Baba Dham have already been completed, with the remaining progressing rapidly.

“A total ₹561.86 crore has been disbursed to 11,690 farmer families across the state under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, including 431 families from Ambedkar Nagar alone,” the chief minister said.

He added that financial assistance ranging from ₹500 crore to ₹1,050 crore has been allocated for this initiative from the financial years 2020-21 to 2025-26.

“There is no dearth of funds. We are conducting camps in every tehsil to ensure that disaster-affected farmer families receive prompt relief,” he said. The chief minister also announced the establishment of a fire station and fire brigade unit in Bhiti Tehsil, with the foundation stone to be laid soon.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday released ₹561.86 crore to 11,690 dependent families under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana (Chief Minister Farmer Accident Welfare Scheme). While the CM personally attended the event in Ambedkar Nagar, assistance was provided simultaneously in all 350 tehsils of Uttar Pradesh by ministers and elected representatives. Expressing condolences to families of farmers affected by calamities, he reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare. With no budgetary limitations, more beneficiaries will continue to receive assistance as the year progresses, he added.

The chief minister clarified that earlier only the farmer was eligible for benefits, but under the revised policy, sharecroppers, agricultural labourers, and family members of farmers who fall victim to disasters such as fire, storms, lightning, or floods are also covered. The government now provides ₹5 lakh assistance per family in such cases. HTC