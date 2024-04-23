 Yogi offers tribute to Sarvesh Singh in Moradabad - Hindustan Times
Yogi offers tribute to Sarvesh Singh in Moradabad

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2024 05:12 AM IST

UP chief minister consoled Singh’s family while offering his condolences at the demise of the BJP veteran who died on April 20

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the residence of Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate from Moradabad who died on April 20, a day after his constituency and seven others voted in the first of the seven-phased 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering floral tribute to Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh in Moradabad. (Sourced)
Yogi consoled Singh’s family while offering his condolences at the demise of the BJP veteran who had won Moradabad in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, lost it to SP-BSP joint candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and had again been fielded by the BJP from the same seat where he was up against SP-Congress’s Ruchi Vera.

Besides being a former MP, Sarvesh was also a MLA for four consecutive terms from Thakurdwara assembly segment of Moradabad.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi offers tribute to Sarvesh Singh in Moradabad
