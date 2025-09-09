Yogi orders probe into recognition, admissions of all Uttar Pradesh universities, colleges

In a major step to ensure transparency and accountability in Uttar Pradesh’s higher education system, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a comprehensive investigation into the recognition and admission processes of all courses offered by universities, colleges and educational institutions across the state, a spokesperson said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that no student should be enrolled in any unrecognised programme. (FILE PHOTO)

Following the chief minister’s orders, every divisional commissioner will constitute a special investigation team in their respective divisions. Each team will include a senior administrative officer, a police officer and an officer from the education department. These teams will conduct ground-level inspections to verify the authenticity of the recognition and admission processes in the institutions.

As part of the investigation, every institution will be required to submit an affidavit, declaring that it is running only those courses duly recognised by the relevant regulatory authority, university or board. Additionally, institutions must provide a complete list of courses being conducted along with their recognition certificates.

The chief minister has emphasised that no student should be enrolled in any unrecognised programme. In cases where illegal admissions or unrecognised courses are found, strict punitive action will be taken. Such institutions will also be required to refund the entire fee collected from students, along with interest.

The UP government has made it clear that the future of students will not be compromised under any circumstances, according to a press release.

The investigation process will commence immediately. Each district must complete the inquiry and submit a consolidated report to the government within 15 days. Stressing that this action is not a mere formality but a matter directly linked to students’ futures and the quality of education, the chief minister has instructed divisional commissioners to monitor the entire process personally.

He has also issued strict directions to officials, making it clear that negligence or laxity at any level will not be tolerated.

The decision has come a day after a four-member delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the chief minister on Sunday where they cited the example of Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University (SRMU) in Barabanki where ABVP workers launched a campaign against the management for enrolling students in unapproved courses, charging higher fees and conducting exam for courses that had no approval.

ABVP workers met the chief minister to resolve what they called “educational anarchy” and improve the educational quality of private universities and self-financing colleges where students are fleeced in absence of any regulations over them.

On September 1, police used force against ABVP members protesting against an alleged unrecognised law course at SRMU in Barabanki.