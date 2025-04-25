Yogi pays tribute to ex-CM HN Bahuguna on birth anniversary

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tribute to former chief minister late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a valiant freedom fighter who made significant contributions to India’s Independence struggle and also contributed to the development of the state and the country. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former CM Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary. ((@CMOfficeUP via PTI Photo))

After offering flowers to a statue of the former CM in Yojana Bhawan, Adityanath honoured Bahuguna’s unwavering courage and sacrifices during the Quit India Movement, underscoring his pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence, said a statement from his office.

“On behalf of the people of the state, I bow to his memories and pay humble tributes to him. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna was a great freedom fighter. Due to his active role in the Quit India Movement, he had to face torture at the hands of the British government,” he said.

Bahuguna was born on April 25, 1919, in Pauri Garhwal (now Uttarakhand) and died on March 17, 1989, in Ohio, United States.

“He entered public life in 1952 by becoming a member of the UP Legislative Assembly for the first time. As a minister in the state government, chief minister and Union minister, he contributed to the development of the state and the country by showing leadership ability in many ministries,” added Adityanath.

Adityanath said that after getting educated in his native village, Bahuguna came to Prayagraj for higher studies and joined the freedom movement there.

“The contribution he made to the development of the state and the country is being continuously honoured and carried forward by the government,” he added.

The event was also attended by former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, MLA Neeraj Bora, BJP leader Avinash Trivedi, and other dignitaries.