Yogi pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay, inducts 5 new members

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, paid homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue at Deendayal Upadhyay Smritika near KKC College. The CM also inducted five new members into the Bharatiya Janata Party as part of its membership drive. (For representation)

He also kicked off the BJP’s membership drive, inducting five new members into the party. Yogi hailed Upadhyaya’s ideology of “Antyodaya,” emphasizing that it laid the foundation for political inclusivity of villages, the underprivileged, and women cutting across party lines.

The chief minister highlighted various welfare schemes under PM Modi’s leadership, reflecting Upadhyay’s vision, which he said remained relevant in today’s socio-political landscape.

He said, “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was the pioneer of Antyodaya, a profound thinker, philosopher and one of the founding leaders of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh. The principles that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay introduced into Indian politics 60-70 years ago continue to resonate in Indian democracy today, as reflected in numerous programmes initiated by political parties.”

Yogi remarked that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s ideology focused on uplifting villages, the poor, farmers, marginalized sections of society and women, guiding them toward self-reliance. “He championed the motto, “Work for every hand, water for every field,” believing that true economic progress was not reflected by the prosperity of the elite but by the upliftment and well-being of those at the bottom of society”, he said .

He said the vision Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay introduced into Indian politics 70 years ago remained as relevant today as ever.

“This vision is evident in the significant strides made since the Covid -19 pandemic: 80 crore people receiving free rations, 12 crore households gaining access to toilets, 10 crore families benefiting from free Ujjwala Yojana gas cylinders, 4 crore poor receiving homes and 12 crore farmers benefiting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he pointed out.

This reflected a commitment to holistic development, aiming to uplift society through cultural progress and the nation’s overall growth, he added. He also commended the Lucknow Mahanagar team for their ambitious goal of enrolling 100 members at every booth.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, water power minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, MLA Neeraj Bora, legislative council member Mukesh Sharma, Ramchandra Pradhan, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, former minister Mohsin Raza, BJP city president Anand Dwivedi, councillor Sushil Tiwari, booth president Manish Kumar etc. were present at the programme.