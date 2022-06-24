Yogi pays tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, calls him great son of nation

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, former union minister and the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, on his 69th death anniversary on Thursday.

Talking to media persons after the ceremony, the CM said, “For ensuring India’s unity, Dr Mukherjee raised his voice against the appeasement policy of the Congress government. He clearly said that two leaders, two legislations and two symbols (”ek desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, aur do nishan”) could not run a country, and for that, he sacrificed his own life.”

Yogi said: “His sacrifices are witness to the fact that it was the Congress that fanned the feelings of separatism and terrorism in Kashmir, following which they imposed Section 377.”

Speaking about Mukherjee’s death, the CM added, “The news of his death in Kashmir valley on this day in 1953 came as a shock to the entire country.”

Mukherjee was in police custody in Kashmir when he died.

Addressing the ceremony after paying tributes, Yogi said: “Under the leadership of PM Modi, Kashmir is free of Section 377 today and is seen moving forward towards development.”

“The abrogation of Section 377 has been part of an important campaign that was intended to enhance development in Kashmir and make the country free of every kind of separatism and terrorism,” he added.

He said Mukherjee was a great freedom fighter, social activist, political critic and a great son of Bharat Mata, who always believed in the country’s unity.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the BJP’s official website, on the issue of the Delhi Pact with Pakistan Prime Minister Liyaqat Ali Khan, Mukherjee resigned from the cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mukherjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president. He went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11.

(With agency inputs)