Yogi pays tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, calls him great son of nation
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, former union minister and the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, on his 69th death anniversary on Thursday.
Talking to media persons after the ceremony, the CM said, “For ensuring India’s unity, Dr Mukherjee raised his voice against the appeasement policy of the Congress government. He clearly said that two leaders, two legislations and two symbols (”ek desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, aur do nishan”) could not run a country, and for that, he sacrificed his own life.”
Yogi said: “His sacrifices are witness to the fact that it was the Congress that fanned the feelings of separatism and terrorism in Kashmir, following which they imposed Section 377.”
Speaking about Mukherjee’s death, the CM added, “The news of his death in Kashmir valley on this day in 1953 came as a shock to the entire country.”
Mukherjee was in police custody in Kashmir when he died.
Addressing the ceremony after paying tributes, Yogi said: “Under the leadership of PM Modi, Kashmir is free of Section 377 today and is seen moving forward towards development.”
“The abrogation of Section 377 has been part of an important campaign that was intended to enhance development in Kashmir and make the country free of every kind of separatism and terrorism,” he added.
He said Mukherjee was a great freedom fighter, social activist, political critic and a great son of Bharat Mata, who always believed in the country’s unity.
Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the BJP’s official website, on the issue of the Delhi Pact with Pakistan Prime Minister Liyaqat Ali Khan, Mukherjee resigned from the cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mukherjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president. He went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11.
(With agency inputs)
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24, 2022
Capricorn’s indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on partner and make an outing colourless, while, Aquarius’ focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front. Pisces are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Scorpio’s foresight on the financial front is likely to increase their assets and wealth manifold.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics