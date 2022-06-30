Yogi pulls up officials over waterlogging in Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up officials of the district administration, municipal corporation and the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) over waterlogging in various localities of Gorakhpur after rainfall.

“The state government has directed officers of all 75 districts to prepare a work plan to check waterlogging during monsoon, spread of diseases and ensure cleanliness of drains,” he said in a review meeting after arriving in Gorakhpur on a two-day visit on Thursday. He told officers that waterlogging will not be tolerated and action will be taken against slack officers.

The CM collected feedback from officers about waterlogging in the city. GDA secretary Uday Pratap Singh said drains had been constructed and repaired in city areas to clear rainwater.

Municipal commissioner Avinash Singh told the CM that water-logged areas had been cleared after installation of pumps.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, had in a tweet, shared photographs of the waterlogged areas of Gorakhpur on Thursday.