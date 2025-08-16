Yogi recalls Vajpayee’s ‘towering contribution’ to Indian politics

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath recalled the late BJP leader’s “towering contribution to Indian politics”. The chief minister also remembered freedom fighter and warrior queen Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi on her birth anniversary. CM Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. (HT Photo)

“The former Prime Minister’s six-decade-long political journey gave a new direction to Indian politics. He upheld India’s core values and ideals, demonstrated the true model of development within the country and ensured the honour of India and ‘Bharatiyata’ on the global stage,” Adityanath said.

“Be it in the ruling party or in the opposition, Atal Ji always upheld these values and lived them through his effective leadership. It is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh that Vajpayee began his political journey from the state,” the chief minister added.

Recalling Vajpayee’s electoral legacy, Adityanath said he was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1957 from the Balrampur constituency and later, he represented Lucknow in Parliament for five consecutive terms, eventually rising to become the Prime Minister. He served as a member of Lok Sabha ten times and as a member of Rajya Sabha twice, the CM pointed out.

“Remembering Atal Ji is not only an inspiration for the present generation, but also guidance for the generations to come,” Adityanath said.

PAC battalion named after Avanti Bai Lodhi:

Meanwhile, on the 195th birth anniversary of Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi, Adityanath highlighted several government schemes and programmes. He recalled that Avanti Bai Lodhi waged a fierce struggle against tyrannical rule for India’s independence and laid down her life for the country. Her unmatched courage and supreme sacrifice, the CM said, remain an inspiration for every Indian.

As a mark of respect to her valour and patriotism, the “double-engine government” has established a new PAC battalion in Budaun dedicated to her, he said.

The chief minister said this battalion is dedicated to the daughters of Uttar Pradesh. He further said that the government is moving swiftly on its plan to install a statue of Avanti Bai Lodhi. The government has consistently taken significant steps to honour and recognise women power in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

“The state government has also honoured the legacy of women warriors by naming key institutions after them. A central agricultural university has been established in Jhansi in the name of Rani Lakshmibai, while a medical college in Banda has been dedicated to Maharani Durgavati. In addition, three new PAC battalions have been raised in the names of Veerangana Uda Devi in Lucknow, Veerangana Jhalkaribai in Gorakhpur, and Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi in Budaun,” the CM pointed out.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, minister Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Patel, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal and others were present on the occasion.