Yogi reviews LS poll results with minister, MLAs of Prayagraj division

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met a minister and BJP legislators of the Prayagraj division and urged them to get ready for the 2027 U.P. assembly elections. BJP leaders from Prayagraj division with U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence on July 25. (Sourced)

The CM also asked the public representatives to reach out to the people, including Dalits and the poor, and ensure benefits of welfare schemes to as many eligible people as possible besides taking corrective measures to ensure that the party’s poll performance improves.

He asked the party MLAs to remain active on social media also to counter lies being spread by opposition parties and strive to resolve people’s problems at the local level with the support of the officials concerned.

The meeting held at the CM’s residence in Lucknow was part of the sequence of feedback sessions the CM is having with senior BJP leaders and elected representatives about the party’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in which it won 33 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“The chief minister inquired about the stark contrast in BJP’s performance registered during the 2022 state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He asked us to improve public contact and highlight beneficiaries of various government schemes and those bagging government jobs in our respective constituencies,” said an MLA who attended the meeting.

The BJP had a poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Prayagraj division. The party suffered a setback where it had sitting MPs on all the five seats with the saffron party candidates losing Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur seats and managing to retain just the Phulpur seat.

The MLAs were also asked to suggest measures to improve the party’s performance. The MLAs highlighted overconfidence and poor selection of candidates as key reasons for the party’s losses.

“We stressed the need for improving coordination of public representatives with the administration and the party as steps needed to better perform in 2027 state elections,” said MLA from Allahabad North Harshvardhan Bajpai.

Another MLA from Prayagraj said there was a need to make the official machinery work. Those present during the meeting included UP cabinet minister and MLA from Allahabad South Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, MLA from Allahabad West Sidharth Nath Singh, MLCs Surendra Chaudhary and KP Srivastava, MLA from Bara seat Vachaspati, MLA from Phaphamau Guru Prasad Maurya and MLA from Allahabad North Harshvardhan Bajpai among others.