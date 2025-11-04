Yogi says police personnel making reels at sensitive sites should not be deployed there

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that the state’s police personnel who make social media “reels” at sensitive locations should not be deployed there, stressing that discipline and decorum must be maintained during public service duties. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. (HT)

Chairing a late night review meeting through video conferencing, the chief minister also said that cleanliness, security and vigilance must remain top priorities of the administration across the state during the upcoming festivals and fairs.

“This is not merely an administrative responsibility but an act of service and sensitivity. Ensuring the convenience, safety and respect of every devotee is the duty of every officer,” he said, according to an official statement.

The video conference was attended by all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, senior police officials and administrative officers.

The chief minister also took stock of the law and order situation, integrated grievance redressal system, the CM Helpline, paddy procurement, and health services.

Adityanath reviewed preparations for Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Dadri Mela (Ballia) and Garhmukteshwar Mela (Hapur).

He said that crowd management, cleanliness and safety arrangements must be foolproof as lakhs of devotees visit ghats and fairs during festivals.

“Any negligence will not be tolerated,” he cautioned.

The chief minister directed that adequate lighting, floating barriers, CCTV surveillance, health sub-centres, mobile toilets, lost-and-found booths and changing rooms be ensured in advance.

Given the high water levels and strong river currents, he instructed authorities to deploy SDRF and NDRF teams actively and ensure no boating takes place without life jackets.

He asked for “extra vigilance” in districts like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Badaun and Ballia, where large gatherings are expected.

VIKSIT UTTAR PRADESH@2047 CAMPAIGN

During the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the progress of the ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ campaign, noting that over 72 lakh (7.2 million) suggestions had been received from districts, including Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Bijnor, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Sonbhadra and Gonda.

He said the initiative should reflect people’s participation to make the state’s development roadmap more inclusive and robust, according to the statement.

‘PADDY PROCUREMENT MUST BE SMOOTH’

Reviewing paddy procurement, the chief minister stressed that the process must continue smoothly without causing any inconvenience to farmers. He made it clear that the involvement of middlemen will not be tolerated and instructed district magistrates to ensure the adequate availability of fertilisers and quality seeds across all districts.

He also ordered an immediate survey of crop losses caused by recent rainfall and directed that compensation be disbursed promptly as per the prescribed norms so that farmers do not face hardship.

ILLEGAL MINING: SPECIAL TEAMS TO CONDUCT SURPRISE INSPECTIONS

Taking a firm stance on illegal mining, the chief minister directed the formation of special teams to conduct surprise inspections. He warned that strict action would be taken against officials if any irregularities were detected.

DMs ASKED TO INSPECT COW SHELTERS

Reviewing cow shelter arrangements, he instructed district magistrates to personally inspect the facilities and ensure that every cow receives sufficient fodder, water and medical care. He also ordered timely monthly payment of honorarium to ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, cooks and other contractual staff.