Yogi says Uttar Pradesh has set an example by removing unnecessary loudspeakers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh has set an example before the country by removing unnecessary loudspeakers installed at religious sites or reducing their volumes across the state with harmony.

“Instructions given for the use of loudspeakers should be implemented strictly. The people should not face inconvenience and loudspeakers should not be installed at new sites,” Yogi said.

The chief minister was reviewing law and order with officers posted at divisions, districts, tehsils and blocks through video conference on Wednesday.

As the festival of Akshaya Tritya and Eid will be celebrated on May 3, the police and administrative officers should remain alert, Yogi said.

He also said, “We proved that Uttar Pradesh can remain free of riots and can become an example of communal harmony. It’s a major achievement of our government.”

Ram Navmi was celebrated with peace and harmony and the anti-social elements who tried to vitiate the atmosphere on Hanuman Jayanti were given a befitting reply, he said.

“There is full respect for all the faiths, there is no interference by the state government in religious practices, but the common people should not be harassed,” Yogi said.

In view of the increase in Covid cases, mock drills will be organised in all the hospitals across the state on May 1 and 2 and fire safety should be included in it, he said.

Tehsil Diwas will be organised on the first and third Saturday of the month while the Thana Diwas will be held on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in all the districts, he said.

From Monday to Friday, officers should reserve one hour for public hearings. The IGRS/CM Helpline has emerged as a good medium for solving public problems, he said.

HEALTH MELAS EVERY SATURDAY

