Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Yogi talks to sadhus, warns against overcrowding

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar
Jan 30, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Acknowledging the immense rush, he emphasised coordinated efforts involving monastic orders and spiritual leaders to ensure devotees’ safety, with seers agreeing to let pilgrims bathe first.

In the aftermath of the stampede at Sangam Nose during the second Amrit Snan in the wee hours on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has urged devotees to avoid overcrowding and take the holy dip at designated ghats instead.

(File)
(File)

Highlighting the sheer scale of the gathering—over 8 crore devotees in Prayagraj and 5.5 crore bathing on Tuesday—he attributed the mishap to some devotees attempting to cross barricades in the early hours, leading to injuries. The injured devotees were admitted to the hospital.

The CM said he spoke to the office-bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad and eminent spiritual leaders about the unprecedented crowd surge in the mela area.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken four times since the morning while home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and governor Anandiben Patel also enquired about the well-being of devotees.

Also, a high-level meeting, attended by the chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP), the DG of Law and Order, the principal secretary (home), was held in the state capital to discuss the issue, he said.

He said till 8.30 am over 3 crore devotees had taken the holy dip but continuous pressure was being witnessed at the Sangam Nose, Akhada Marg and Nagvasuki Marg.

Adityanath also appealed to devotees and sadhus to not pay attention to rumors. He asked devotees, especially children and elderly, to bathe at temporary ghats set up and not head towards the Sangam owing to the excessive crowd pressure.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
