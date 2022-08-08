Yogi to address BJYM meet closing session today
Agra Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the youth leaders of BJP Yuva Morcha during the closing session of the three-day meet here on Monday. Inaugurated by state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday, the three-day camp aimed at training the BJP Yuva Morcha leaders in organizational skills for which the party’s senior leader Sunil Bansal was here on Sunday.
“The closing day schedule will begin with Tiranga Yatra at 8 am on Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will guide us during the closing session,” said Gaurav Rajawat, Braj region secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha.
“We had blessings and guidance from BJP leaders Swatantra Dev Singh, Brajesh Pathak, Sudhanshu Dwiwedi, Sambit Patra, Sunil Bansal and Pankaj Singh, who were in Agra for the first two days of the three-day meet which will end with address by our chief minister,” said Rajawat.
District magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh informed that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would arrive at Kheria Airport in Agra at noon on Monday.
“The chief minister will flag off an awareness rally for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign organized as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event from commissioner office crossing in Agra. The chief minister would then visit a depot being constructed for Agra Metro Rail project and will also participate in a plantation drive,” said the district magistrate on Sunday evening.
The chief minister would then attend the meet of BJP Yuva Morcha organized at a venue on Fatehabad Road here.
-
UP reports 992 new covid cases, one death in Kanpur Dehat
Uttar Pradesh reported 992 new covid cases on Sunday which was 90 more than the previous day. Also, one death was reported from Kanpur Dehat. Gautam Budh Nagar reported highest 205 new covid cases while Lucknow reported 114 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. In all, 70 patients recovered in Lucknow taking the number of active covid cases to 664 and among them seven are admitted to hospital.
-
FDA file 5,768 cases in three years, only 1,168 convicted
In the last three years, the Maharashtra food and drugs department has filed 5,768 cases of food samples found non –conforming and convicted only 1,168, as per the data released by FDA, According to FDA officials, the food safety officers draw in food samples and send them to laboratories recognised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for analysis. FDA filed 1,150 civil cases of which 666 were convicted.
-
‘Revenge’: Convict who died in Tihar was murdered by jail staff, finds CBI
A gangster fed up with paying bribes, a jailer angered by gossip and wanting vengeance, and corruption and assault — these new threads are central to the Central Bureau of Investigation's version of events in the murder probe of Ankit Gujjar, killed inside Tihar jail a year ago. On July 29, the central agency arrested assistant superintendent Dinesh Dabas and head warder Deepak Chikara on charges of murder.
-
GST scam: Two years on, Punjab VB awaits prosecution sanction against 17 officials
Patiala : Despite numerous reminders in the past two years, the office of the financial commissioner, taxation, is yet to decide on granting prosecution sanction sought by the Punjab vigilance bureau against 17 excise and taxation officials booked in a multi-crore goods and service tax scam. Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, makes it mandatory for officials concerned to pass appropriate orders within three months.
-
3.26 crore land parcels to get ULPIN in September
At least 3.26 crore land parcels in Maharashtra will get a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number by September as the scheme launch is in its final stages. The scheme has been approved by the newly formed government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had given in-principal approval for the scheme. Under the scheme, every land parcel will be issued a unique 11-digit identification number, which is similar to Aadhar.
