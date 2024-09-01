Yogi to inaugurate vulture conservation centre on Sept 6

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to inaugurate the world’s first Asian King Vulture conservation and breeding centre at Sonbarsa near Maniram in Gorakhpur .The CM camp office at Goraknath temple confirmed on Saturday that September 6 was the scheduled date and preparations were in full swing. Jatayu conservation and breeding centre in Gorakhpur ready for inauguration . (HT)

Significant decline in the population of vultures due to loss of habitat and use of diclofenac for treatment of inflammation has caused serious concern to wildlife enthusiasts.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the initiative for conservation and breeding of this fast diminishing species. He laid the foundation stone for the world’s first vulture conservation and breeding centre at Sonbarsa in Gorakhpur on October 7, 2020 with an investment of ₹2.80 crore . Now the centre is ready to be inaugurated.

District forest officer Vikas Yadav said Bombay Natural History Society and Uttar Pradesh government had signed an agreement to develop the centre over 5 hectares of land.

Yadav said eight employees had also been deputed for round the clock monitoring of the centre apart from installing CCTV cameras. Presently a pair of 6 male and female vultures are in the aviary that would improve the population of the species and boost eco tourism in the region.