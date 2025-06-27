Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Yogi to launch CM-YUVA app on MSME Day today

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 27, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Cheques and toolkits will be handed out to 15 selected beneficiaries under the MSME policy, CM-YUVA and other job-focused schemes.

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch several schemes for the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, including the CM-YUVA mobile app, on the MSME Day at Lok Bhavan auditorium here on Friday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (For representation only)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (For representation only)

This app will help youth with jobs, career guidance and entrepreneurship support. A short film showing the features of the CM-YUVA programme will also be screened.

The CM will also virtually inaugurate ODOP Common Facility Centres (CFC) set up in Bareilly and Moradabad districts and distribute allotment letters to five beneficiaries of an infrastructure project in Khyamai, Aligarh.

Besides, he will launch the new ‘Youth Adda’ developed in Kisan Bazar, Lucknow, which will serve as a place for young people to learn entrepreneurial skills.

Cheques and toolkits will be handed out to 15 selected beneficiaries under the MSME policy, CM-YUVA and other job-focused schemes.

Under the ODOP program, five artisans will also receive toolkits.

An MoU will be signed between the Human Welfare Association and the commissioner and director of industries, aiming to secure more GI tags for local products.

The event will also be attended by Rakesh Sachan, state minister for khadi and village industries, MSME, handloom, silk and textiles, along with senior officials of the MSME department.

