Yogi to public reps: Connect with U.P.’s youths abroad

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh’s youths were all over the world and various organisations of Non Resident Indians (NRIs) representing them had been set up. He said the public representatives (MPs and MLAs) should connect with them as they wanted to provide benefits of their capabilities to Uttar Pradesh.

Reviewing development projects of Prayagraj, Varanasi and Meerut divisions with public representatives of these regions at a high level meeting at his official residence here, Yogi referred to the Global Investors Summit-2023 being organized in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 and said conferences of investors were being organized at the district level ahead of GIS-2023.

He said the GIS-2023 would be a historic event and proposals of investment worth crores of rupees were being received at various district level conferences too. He said such efforts should be made in all the districts and the legislators should take command of holding such conferences under the leadership of their respective MPs.

The public representatives of Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh districts apprised the chief minister of people’s aspirations and gave proposals for new development projects.

He got feedback about the progress of various development projects from MPs and MLAs and asked them to publicise the state government’s new industrial policy. He said discussions should be organized on the state government’s policies in universities, colleges and polytechnics and public representatives should take part in these discussions.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was achieving new heights following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mantra’ of trade, technology and tourism. Uttar Pradesh was emerging as the best destination for investment in India and the world in view of better law and order situation and policy reforms, he said, adding public representatives had a greater role to play in bringing about further improvement in the situation.

Yogi said Varanasi was becoming a centre of nature, culture and adventure due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meerut division had an important role to play in the state’s industrial development, he said and added that public representatives were the brand ambassadors of their respective regions and they would have to make consistent efforts to introduce the regional specialties of their area to the world.

He said the state’s first sports university was coming up in Meerut and Asia’s biggest international airport was coming up at Jewar. He said trial of rapid rail had been completed and a multi-modal logistic hub was coming up at Dadri. Sufficient land was available in Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli and there were possibilities of industrial development there. He said 1.5 crore pilgrims took a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday and added that everybody should begin working for Kumbh-2025 and public representatives would have a major role to play in this.