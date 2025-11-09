Yogi to woo global investors with roadshows in Singapore, Japan

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will lead a high-level delegation for a roadshow in Singapore and Japan as part of the government’s plan to invite foreign companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

To start with, the CM will first travel to Singapore and Japan.

Invest UP is preparing a blueprint for these visits as part of the state government’s ambitious plan to achieve the trillion-dollar economy goal, officials said.

A five-member team of Invest UP will visit Singapore and Japan prior to the CM’s visit to meet potential investors, business houses and chambers of commerce to hold preliminary discussions for investment in the state. The team will submit a report, paving the way for the CM’s visit.

Shashank Chaudhary, additional CEO of Invest UP, has been tasked with making the CM’s visits successful.

The officials’ visit will span two days in Singapore and three days in Tokyo. Senior ministers will also accompany the CM on these visits.

According to officials, the state is positioning itself as a preferred destination for investors, with upcoming investment roadshows planned in Taiwan, Germany, France, Singapore, Russia, Japan, and the UAE.

In addition to this, Invest UP has set up a dedicated foreign desk for Japan, Taiwan, Germany, France, Singapore, Russia, and the UAE.

As part of its broader international outreach, Uttar Pradesh continues to strengthen global partnerships and attract foreign investments, state industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said.

The main goal is to promote foreign investment and establish UP as a prime investment destination, he added.

Before the roadshows, the government will reach out to companies across various sectors such as semiconductors, textiles, AI, defence, automobiles, electric vehicles, tourism, chemicals, aviation, electronics, pharmaceuticals, electrical, technology, renewable energy, aviation, computer equipment, machinery, gas, and shipbuilding.