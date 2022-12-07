Yogi: U.P. model drawing global investors’ attention

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly was on Tuesday adjourned sine die after giving nod to a supplementary budget of ₹33,769 crore and chief minister Yogi Adityanath stating that global investors were now keen to invest in the state. The house conducted the business listed for the three-day winter session in two days.

Yogi used the occasion to urge members to convince local entrepreneurs to invest in the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled from February 10 to 12 next year. He also announced that a helicopter service would soon be launched for Naimisaranya from Lucknow.

“Uttar Pradesh faced an identity crisis. The perception about Uttar Pradesh, earlier known as the ‘bimaru state’, has changed over the past five-and-half years. Every section of society now takes pride in the vision of the state government. The U.P. model has been accepted by all. Investors around the world are keen to invest in the state,” Yogi said while speaking on the supplementary budget for 2022-2023, which finance minister Suresh Khanna had presented in the house on Monday.

Giving a breakup of the major items for which funds have been provided in the supplementary budget, he said India would lead the G-20 nations for the next one year and a number G-20 meetings would be organised in the state. Funds have been earmarked to host such meetings.

The CM said ₹4,000 crore has been allocated for the new cities, townships and urban local bodies created in the state. Referring to the Smart City Mission and the funds allocated for the same, he said the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) being set up would make 18 cities in the state safer, and traffic would run seamlessly there.

Yogi added funds have been allocated in the supplementary budget for the items that could not be incorporated into the annual budget. He said the BJP government was working for the welfare of all sections of society. He hoped the members of the opposition parties would understand the provisions of the supplementary budget from the right perspective.

He said funds have been earmarked for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025 as well. Projects worth ₹30,000 crore were being implemented in Ayodhya while a sum of ₹30,000 crore would be spent on the development of the Mathura and the Vrindavan region, he noted.

“The state is becoming the data centre hub of India. Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor is turning into a brand. The state is also becoming an export hub. It has been connected with inland waterways, which are being to boost exports despite U.P. being a landlocked state.”

With the supplementary budget, the total outlay of the state budget went up to ₹6.5 lakh crore, Yogi said and observed that the state government has consistently presented a revenue surplus budget and provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act have been strictly followed. He said the government has set a target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy in accordance with prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a five-trillion-dollar economy, and the supplementary budget was presented keeping in mind these objectives.

Khanna, meanwhile, suggested that members of the opposition parties had not properly read the provisions of the supplementary budget. He said the state government’s revenue collections had gone up and the CM was making all efforts to develop a region in Bundelkhand on the lines of NOIDA.

Earlier, members of the opposition parties targeted the state government and said it had not made use of the funds allocated in the annual budget. Many members said hardly any funds were used by the public works department, and under such a situation how did the state govt propose to make the roads pothole-free. Some members urged the government to scrap the GST on Vidhayak Nidhi (legislators’ area development fund).

