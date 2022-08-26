Netizens back Yogi’s drive against illegal drug trade
The drive will continue till August 31. So far, 342 hookah bars have been closed across UP; 785 people involved in illegal drug trade held by police
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown against illegal drug and liquor trade in UP has garnered massive support online.
#YogiAgainstDrugMafia trended on social media platform Twitter all through Friday. More than 38.7K people tweeted using this hashtag, and the hashtag got 557 million impressions. Apart from this, the reach of the hashtag was 66 million, said the UP chief minister’s public relations cell.
“All states should learn and stop drug use. If Yogiji can do it, then why not others. #YogiAgainstDrugMafia,” tweeted a social media user.
On the CM’s direction, the state government had launched a weeklong campaign against illegal drug trade in the state. The drive will continue till August 31. So far, 342 hookah bars had been closed across UP and 785 people involved in illegal drug trade were held by the police.
