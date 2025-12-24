Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Youth alleges assault by pradhan’s aides; kin say bid to deter panchayat candidacy

ByAakash Ghosh
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 08:43 pm IST

He had earlier been threatened on December 17 after announcing his intention to contest against the gram pradhan, allege family members

LUCKNOW With the panchayat elections expected in April next year, signs of early political rivalry surfaced on the city’s outskirts, after a young aspiring gram panchayat candidate alleged that some people attacked him to force him out of the electoral race, a theory contested by the police.

Itaunja SHO said a complaint had been received, but preliminary findings suggested it was a road accident. (Pic for representation)
The family of Madhav Lodhi, 23, a resident of Dudhra village, alleged that he was assaulted on December 22 by the sitting gram pradhan and his associates, claiming the attack was aimed at deterring him from contesting the gram panchayat elections.

They said Madhav had earlier been threatened and assaulted on December 17 after he announced his intention to contest against the incumbent gram pradhan, Gokul Rajput. An FIR was registered on December 18 in connection with the earlier incident, in which Madhav alleged he was warned of “dire consequences,” including death threats, if he entered the fray.

However, the police are yet to register a case regarding the December 22 incident, which left Madhav seriously injured.

Itaunja SHO Markandey Yadav said a complaint had been received, but preliminary findings suggested it was a road accident. “Prima facie, it appears that the motorcycle went out of control and collided with another vehicle. A witness has also stated that there was no assault. The matter is being examined from all angles,” he said.

The victim’s family categorically rejected the police version. Madhav’s wife, Gunjan Lodhi, alleged that her husband was deliberately rammed by a car and motorcycles near Nilansh Water Park before being attacked with sharp-edged weapons. “He sustained serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment. Despite written complaints, the police are not registering a case,” she said.

The kin maintain that the nature of the injuries is inconsistent with a road accident and insist the assault was linked to Madhav’s decision to challenge the sitting gram pradhan.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Youth alleges assault by pradhan’s aides; kin say bid to deter panchayat candidacy
AI Summary AI Summary

A young aspiring gram panchayat candidate, Madhav Lodhi, was allegedly attacked on December 22 to deter him from contesting elections, according to his family. They claim the assault was linked to threats he received after announcing his candidacy against incumbent pradhan Gokul Rajput. Police, however, suggest it was a road accident, which Madhav's family disputes.