Youth beheads sister, roams with severed head in UP’s Barabanki

LUCKNOW In a horrific incident, a 22-year-old youth allegedly beheaded his younger sister on Friday morning for her relationship with a man of the same community in Mithwara village of UP’s Barabanki district, nearly 50 km from Lucknow. The accused, Riyaz, was arrested and booked under IPC Section 302 (murder), said Barabanki police. Locals alerted cops when the youth was walking down the street holding his sister’s severed head. (Pic for representation)

Locals alerted cops when the youth was walking down the street holding his sister’s severed head. The accused surrendered before the cops without any resistance and confessed to his crime, said DK Singh, SP (Barabanki). The victim was identified as Aashifa, 18.

During interrogation, the youth told cops he was upset as his sister was in a relationship with one Chand Babu of the same community from her village. Aashifa had even eloped with her lover in the past, after which her father registered a complaint in this regard, said Singh.

Babu was sent to jail and Aashifa was handed over to family members as she was a minor then, he added.

The accused told cops that his sister was again developing a soft corner for Chand Babu, due to which family members faced social humiliation. “Riyaz beheaded his sister with a sharp-edged weapon in his house after a spat with her over the issue. He walked down to the police station to surrender,” said Ashutosh Mishra, ASP (North), Barabanki. Inputs from PTI

