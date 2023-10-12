News / Cities / Lucknow News / Youth booked in U.P. capital for submitting fake documents to get govt job

Youth booked in U.P. capital for submitting fake documents to get govt job

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 12, 2023 07:36 AM IST

Krishna Kumar Giri of Ayodhya was selected for the post of assistant sub-inspector (accounts) in UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board after clearing the competitive exam held in 2021

Hussainganj police on Wednesday here registered a case of forgery and tempering with documents against a youth for allegedly bagging a government job by submitting a fake certificate of post graduate diploma in computer application (PGDCA).

The FIR was lodged by UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. (For Representation)
The FIR was lodged by UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. (For Representation)

The case was registered under sections 420, 467, 468 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused identified as Krishna Kumar Giri of Ayodhya. He was selected for the post of assistant sub-inspector (accounts) in UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) after clearing the competitive exam held in 2021.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The UPPRPB had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Hussainganj police station October 6. An investigation revealed the fraud and further probe is under way,” said station house officer, Hussainganj police station, Jitendra Pratap Singh. The FIR was lodged by the CO of UPPRPB.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out