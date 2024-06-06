Youth making crude bomb hurt in blast, aide at large

LUCKNOW: A young man was injured when a crude bomb exploded while he was making it with his friend in a park in Indira Nagar area here . As per the youth, he was making the crude bomb for Instagram reel. According to police, a bomb disposal squad and forensic team were called to sanitize the area. (HT)

“As soon as the information was received, police took the injured man, identified as Divyanshu Dwivedi of Takrohi, to hospital, while his friend managed to escape. The condition of the man is said to be stable,” said deputy commissioner of police, North Zone, Abhijith R. Shankar.

“The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Vaishali park under Indira Nagar police station area,” the DCP informed, adding that the police took the man into custody and he was being questioned.

Residents said that two youths were sitting in the park and doing some suspicious activities. Suddenly, everyone got scared after hearing a loud explosion and ran towards the spot. On reaching there, they saw that a young man’s leg was badly injured and he was groaning in pain.

The DCP further said that a search team had been formed to find the absconding youth and the police had increased security in the area.

According to police, a bomb disposal squad and forensic team were called to sanitize the area. At present, the police are trying to get to the bottom of this matter and trying to find out why the youths were making crude bombs .