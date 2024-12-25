Yuva Mahakumbh exemplifies respect for Atal, says Yogi

letters@hindustantimes.com CM Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that events like “Yuva Mahakumbh” exemplify the nation’s and the state’s respect and admiration for former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Adityanath made the remarks at the “Atal Yuva Mahakumbh” organised at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow to mark Vajpayee’s birth centenary celebrations. Children of various schools gave cultural performances on the occasion.

Several events are being organised across the state in the run-up to Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, which will be celebrated across the state on Wednesday.

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh was the chief guest at the event “Kadam Se Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga.”

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said: “The ‘Yuva Kumbh’ refreshes the cherished memories associated with the Kumbh, a significant event rooted in the tradition of Sanatan Dharma.”

Yogi emphasised that the Kumbh represents India’s identity, embodying the fusion of Sanatan wisdom and spiritual energy.

He noted that the spirit of the grand Mahakumbh Mela, scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, is being reflected at the Yuva Mahakumbh.

The chief minister also recited the late PM’s poem “Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga” and noted that the “Yuva Mahakumbh” has brought back cherished memories of the former prime minister.

Adityanath shared that he had contacted the organisers of the event in the morning to confirm if the event would proceed even after bad weather conditions.

“Organisers assured me that the event will proceed as planned and it would be a grand celebration. Despite the weather conditions, children participated wholeheartedly, honouring Atalji’s memories with great enthusiasm,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath congratulated the children, their parents, school management and organisers for holding the event in adverse weather conditions.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Dinesh Sharma, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mahendra Singh and others.