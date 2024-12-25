Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yuva Mahakumbh exemplifies respect for Atal, says Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 25, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Several events are being organised across the state in the run-up to Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, which will be celebrated across the state on Wednesday.

letters@hindustantimes.com

CM Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)
CM Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that events like “Yuva Mahakumbh” exemplify the nation’s and the state’s respect and admiration for former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Adityanath made the remarks at the “Atal Yuva Mahakumbh” organised at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow to mark Vajpayee’s birth centenary celebrations. Children of various schools gave cultural performances on the occasion.

Several events are being organised across the state in the run-up to Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, which will be celebrated across the state on Wednesday.

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh was the chief guest at the event “Kadam Se Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga.”

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said: “The ‘Yuva Kumbh’ refreshes the cherished memories associated with the Kumbh, a significant event rooted in the tradition of Sanatan Dharma.”

Yogi emphasised that the Kumbh represents India’s identity, embodying the fusion of Sanatan wisdom and spiritual energy.

He noted that the spirit of the grand Mahakumbh Mela, scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, is being reflected at the Yuva Mahakumbh.

The chief minister also recited the late PM’s poem “Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga” and noted that the “Yuva Mahakumbh” has brought back cherished memories of the former prime minister.

Adityanath shared that he had contacted the organisers of the event in the morning to confirm if the event would proceed even after bad weather conditions.

“Organisers assured me that the event will proceed as planned and it would be a grand celebration. Despite the weather conditions, children participated wholeheartedly, honouring Atalji’s memories with great enthusiasm,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath congratulated the children, their parents, school management and organisers for holding the event in adverse weather conditions.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Dinesh Sharma, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mahendra Singh and others.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On