Zero poverty scheme: Lucknow village family becomes U.P.’s first beneficiary

While most people were busy with Diwali preparations, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh was searching villages to implement chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero poverty scheme. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh with Ruby’s family in Salauli village in Gosaiganj area of Lucknow. (Sourced)

Without any protocol or entourage, accompanied only by his wife, Singh found the scheme’s first beneficiary in Ruby’s family from Salauli village in Gosaiganj area of Lucknow.

The zero poverty scheme aims to identify and support 25 lakh poor families across the state, targeting an annual income of ₹1,25,000 per family through various government benefits.

Singh visited Ruby’s home where he learned about her family’s circumstances. Her husband Ram Sagar works as a labourer while she works in others’ fields to make ends meet. The couple has two children, Shivansh, 3, and Sudhir who is around 2.

In a coincidence, the chief secretary’s visit fell on Shivansh’s birthday. The family was presented with sweets and gifts for both the birthday and Diwali, bringing joy to the household.

The moment was particularly emotional for the chief secretary and his wife. “Ruby’s family has been selected as the state’s first beneficiary under the zero poverty scheme and they will soon receive its benefits,” said the chief secretary.

He emphasised that the government is working with full force to improve the living standards of families at the lowest economic levels. Singh urged district officials to personally assess ground situations by visiting villages, ensuring the scheme reaches those who need it the most.

“District officials are agents of change for improving ground realities,” he said adding that the scheme’s tagline is “Inclusion so that no one is left behind.” Later in the evening, the CM’s helpline contacted Ruby’s family to check on their well-being and assured them of support if needed.