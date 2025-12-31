Zero-tolerance policy against crime delivered visible results: UP DGP

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals delivered visible and measurable results, with the police and enforcement agencies cracking down hard on mafia, terrorists, cyber criminals, drug syndicates and corrupt officials, claimed UP director general of police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna, on Wednesday while releasing official data at the end of 2025. During this period, more than 33,000 reward-carrying criminals of various categories were arrested, reflecting sustained pressure on organised crime, said DGP Rajeev Krishna. (File Photo)

“From March 20, 2017, to December 29, 2025, police action against notorious and reward-carrying criminals led to the killing of 266 criminals, injuries to 10,990, while 18 police personnel laid down their lives and 1,783 were injured in the line of duty. During this period, more than 33,000 reward-carrying criminals of various categories were arrested, reflecting sustained pressure on organised crime,” he emphasised.

Under the drive against organised crime, action was taken against 68 identified mafias and their gangs. Between January 2020 and December 26, 2025, police registered 1,459 cases, made 875 arrests and ensured strict action under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act (NSA).

Assets worth over ₹4,137 crore belonging to mafias were seized or demolished, while overall seizure of criminal assets in the state crossed ₹145 billion, significantly boosting state revenue. A key milestone was the vesting of properties worth over ₹50 crore belonging to slain mafia don Atiq Ahmed into the state government.

Convictions surge

To ensure criminals were punished swiftly, Operation Conviction was launched in July 2023. By December 28, 2025, courts convicted 1,25,985 accused, including 79 death sentences and 10,414 life terms, indicating stronger investigations and effective prosecution.

Decline in major crimes

Crime data shows a marked decline compared to 2016. By 2025, incidents of dacoity fell by about 90%, robbery by 84%, kidnapping for ransom by 69%, and rioting by over 50%. NCRB’s Crime in India 2023 report places UP better than many states in key crime-rate indicators, with crime rates significantly lower than the national average in several serious offences.

Women’s safety

Women-centric initiatives yielded results. After the launch of Mission Shakti centres, crimes like rape, dowry deaths, domestic violence and kidnapping of women and children saw reductions of up to 34% within three months. Since 2017, courts have awarded convictions in over 32,500 cases involving crimes against women and minors.

Cybercrime, terror networks targeted

In 2025 alone, cybercrime helpline 1930/NCRP helped freeze over ₹325 crore, while 77,621 mobile numbers and 17,692 IMEIs were blocked. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) seized drugs worth over ₹12,800 crore in 2025 and dismantled 21 inter-state drug gangs. Meanwhile, the ATS arrested operatives linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, AQIS, JeM, ISI, Naxal groups and Khalistani networks, strengthening internal security.

Crackdown on corruption

The Anti-Corruption Organisation intensified operations, conducting 687 successful traps between 2022 and 2025. In 2025 alone, 41 public servants were caught red-handed taking bribes.