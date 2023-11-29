Zoo relocation to Kukrail likely to take 2 more years

Despite getting permission to relocate animals to an upcoming facility in Kukrail, the official shifting of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, located in the bustling Hazratganj of the state capital, is likely to take longer than anticipated—at least two years from now. The Kukrail facility will be spread over 265 acres, which is more than three times the area the zoo has in Hazratganj (File)

Officials concerned said after the cabinet’s approval and a nod from the Central Zoo Authority a consultancy would now be engaged to design a bigger and better animal facility in the area known for its extensive green cover.

Zoo director Aditi Sharma said the in-principle approval for a masterplan for the Kukrail facility was received a few months ago. “We are now in the process of engaging a consultancy to make a masterplan and a detailed project report for the new zoo campus.” The firm would be finalised and brought on board by next week, added Sharma.

“After the completion of the masterplan, which will take about a month, the construction and relocation of wildlife, thereafter, will take at least 2 to 2.5 years,” she said.

The new zoo campus will offer night safari as well, officials said.

Forest and wildlife minister Arun Kumar Saxena had earlier said the zoo’s present campus was no longer sufficient for new enclosures. However, the zoo has seen a handful of new additions, meaning that while animals within its walls are increasing, the space was no longer large enough to comfortably accommodate them all.

So, the Kukrail facility is expected to come in handy as it will be spread over 265 acres, which is more than three times the area the zoo has in Hazratganj. The night safari will cover an area of 465 acres, the director added.

Timeline

August 2022 - Approval from the state government for relocation

April-May 2023 - In-principle nod from Central Zoo Authority

December 2023 - Tentative period by which a consultancy will be brought onboard for designing

2026- Year by which the official shifting is expected to be completed.