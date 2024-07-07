Lucknow rains: Beating monsoon blues with a perfect cover-up

The monsoon has fully set in, and Lucknow has been receiving good rainfall for the last few days. The weatherman is predicting a rainy week ahead with July set to receive between normal and above normal rainfall which will continue till September. Lucknow is receiving good rainfall and is it's expected to have good rains ahead(Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Some places in Lucknow might see good while a few might heavy rainfall. As per weather forecast, which one should be checked while moving out, one should carry rain essentials. Currently, there is no warning situation and will be updated way in advance,” says Metrological Department senior scientist Mohd Danish.

Brisk business

The umbrella and raincoat markets are booming with customers flocking to the shops. Sanjay Kapoor who runs Punjab Kambal Bhandar in Aminabad, established by his father Prem Swaroop Kapoor (91) in 1953 says, “It’s a monsoon-gear is a necessity, and we can’t escape the fact. The good thing is customers are preferring offline shopping after a few bad experiences online.

Dekh-parakh ke lene wali cheezein hain yeh sab. Ab to bahut colourul aur fashionable options bhi available hai.”

The mini size folding umbrella with cartoon print and button are the fastest selling product here in price range ₹250-500. “Two-three-fold and capsule four-fold umbrella are picked up the most. These days long ponchos in the price range ₹250-300 are the most sought after item. Bag covers, shoe covers, mobile protection and ziplock kits are also in demand,” adds Kapoor.

Roadside vendors

The local market, roadside vendors and hyper markets are flooded with a variety of monsoon items from rain-sheeters, umbrellas, footwear, bags, laptop-mobile wraps, medi-care you name it, you will find it.

Itaunja resident Chutakke, a roadside vendor on Lohia Path pavement, sells rain essentials in the season. “Chaata toh garmi se hi bikne lagta hain jaise sardi mein googles bekte hain ya phir windsheeters aur jackets. Jinti baarish utni acchi dukaandari. Log bargain karte hain isliye daam badha kar batane padta hai,” he says.

In sync

“With Lucknow eventually getting good rainfall we have revamped our shelves with a wide range of items. Mainly students and office workers throng our shops as they regularly commute on two-wheelers and cannot afford to get rain drenched. Lightweight umbrellas especially capsule ones, co-ord rain-sheeters and laptop bags are the best sellers,” says retail-seller Rachit Agarwal from Hazratgunj.

Co-ords rain-sheeters are available in different colours and sizes and are the best buy for many. Sonali Sengupta, arts student at Lucknow University adds, “The local ones are available at ₹600-1,200 but still I thought to buy from a sports brand shop at the LuLu Mall though it did cost me ₹3,000 that’s just the double, but it is surely more sustainable and branded.” A range of online options for the same is available to range from ₹800-2000.