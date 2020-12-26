Ludhiana: 1 dead, 43 new Covid cases detected in district

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 01:14 IST

A 39-year-old man from Mansooran village of Pakhowal succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday, even as the district recorded 43 fresh cases in 24 hours, health officials said.

The district’s cumulative count of cases now stands at 24, 558. While 23, 171 patients have recovered, 955 lost the battle to the virus. Ludhiana now has 429 active cases and a recovery rate of 94.35%.

Of the 43 who tested positive in the last 24 hours, two were healthcare workers, 24 were patients with influenza-like illnesses, four were contacts of positive patients.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said swab samples of 2, 223 suspected patients were sent for testing on Friday. He appealed to the residents to follow all the directions issued by the state government to stop the infection spread.