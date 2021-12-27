Ludhiana: 16% candidates skip recruitment test for master cadre in Punjabi, Hindi

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:52 IST

As many as 3,224 candidates appeared in the recruitment test of master cadre for Punjabi and Hindi at nine examination centres in the city government schools on Sunday. Over 620 applicants remain absent during the exams.

A total of 2,876 candidates had applied for the Punjabi exam, out of which only 2,415 appeared between 9.30 am to 12 am. While 809 appeared for the Hindi exam at three centres between 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and 159 applicants remained absent.

Rajinder Kaur, district education officer (DEO), elementary, also handling the charge of DEO, secondary, inspected nine examination centres.

She said, “Proper arrangements were made at all the centres, and the paper was conducted peacefully. We did not receive any complaint from any exam centre.”

Covid norms flouted

The candidates at several examination centres were seen violating the Covid-19 norms. Many of them entered the venues without wearing masks. Candidates were accommodated at a distance from each other in the classrooms to ensure social distancing.

Cops were deployed at the exam centres to maintain order.

Both papers consisted of 150 multiple choice questions each. Candidates found the examination easy. Gurwinder Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, who appeared for the exam at Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “The paper was balanced, and I was able to complete it in the allotted time.”